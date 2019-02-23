Fire breaks out near Aero India 2019 venue: At least 80 cars gutted in blaze; one firefighter sustains minor injuries

A massive fire broke out on Saturday in the car parking area of Bengaluru's Yelahanka air base, which is also the venue of the Aero India 2019 show. According to the fire department, 80 to 100 cars have been gutted in the blaze.

Fire tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames and treat any people suffering burns. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

According to a report from The News Minute, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but authorities suspect that it was started by a lit cigarette thrown onto dry grass. The flames then spread to parking area number 5.

One fire-fighter from Channapatna fire station, Rakesh, sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations. He was one of the firefighters deployed at the Aero India venue as part of the security cover and was one of the first respondents to the incident. While he was trying to douse the fire, he received minor injuries due to glass shards from one of the damaged cars. He has received treatment and has returned to carry out firefighting operations.

In view of the incident, the Bengaluru airport has issued an advisory to commuters, warning of increased traffic and congestion on Yelehanka road.

The development comes days after one pilot died in a crash between two Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran jets during a practice run for the Aero India 2019 show. The five-day Aero Show 2019 began on Wednesday. The event will see a display of aerial prowess by global aerospace majors.

More details on this story are awaited.

