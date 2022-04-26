Fire breaks out in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 9 fire tenders at spot to bring blaze under control
The cause of the fire at Amar Colony in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar is yet to be ascertained
A major fire broke out at Amar Colony area in Lajpat Nagar, south Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. After getting the information, nine fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Lajpat Nagar also has Central Market which is one of the popular shopping areas in Delhi. A video shared by news agency ANI shows smoke billowing out of the building in Amar Colony.
Also, commercial shops and eateries as well as residential flats on the floors above in the area where the fire broke out.
The fire brigade personnel are working on bringing the blaze under control.
#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Amar Colony of Lajpat Nagar area; around 9 fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/V4wZO7Q0U6
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022
The cause of the fire in not known yet.
Further details are awaited.
