Fire breaks out in Parliament premises ahead of Day 3 of Winter Session
According to Delhi fire department, the fire broke out in Room number 59 of Parliament at around 8 am, however, the fire has been brought under control
New Delhi: A fire broke out inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning.
According to the Delhi fire department, the fire broke out in room number 59 of Parliament at around 8 am, however, the fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire still remains unclear.
Last year in August fire had broken out in the annexe building of Parliament. The fire on the sixth floor of the Parliament building was caused by a short circuit.
Seven fire tenders were pressed into action who brought the fire under control. No injuries had been reported.
The Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on 23 December.
With input from ANI
