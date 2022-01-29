Fire breaks out in pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train, no injuries reported
The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers are safe and have been safely evacuated
Nandurbar,Maharashtra: A fire broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday.
"Fire detected in Pantry Car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express at about 10.35 hrs while the train was entering Nandurbar station", the Railway Ministry stated.
The fire brigade was informed while the fire extinguishers of the station and the train were being used in dousing the flames, informed the Railways. The Pantry car has been separated from the train.
The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers are safe and have been safely evacuated. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
"A medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. There have been no injuries. The train comprises of total 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach," Western Railway informed.
