Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market; 8 fire tenders at spot, no injuries reported so far

The blaze broke out at 11.06 am in a shop at Mohammed Ali Road, according to reports, and has been classified as a Level 2 fire by the fire brigade

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Crawford Market on Monday, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot as efforts to douse the blaze got underway.

The blaze broke out at 11.06 am in a shop at Mohammed Ali Road, according to reports, and was classified as a Level 2 fire by the fire brigade around 11.40 am.

The fire broke out at a shop located in Mohammed Ali Road, near Jumma Masjid, Bhendi Bazar, Mumbai Mirror reported. According to the report, there have been no injuries.

Earlier on Monday, a fire also broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe building in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to PTI, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official stated that a call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short circuit.

Last week, a major fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata's Pollock Street as well. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

Monday's fire is not the first time a blaze has broken out in the British-era market which is at a walking distance from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

In June, a level 2 fire had broken out in the market following which six fire engines and three jumbo tankers had to be rushed to the spot to bring it under control.