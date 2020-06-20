Film inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life and career in the making; director confirms movie won't be a biopic

A few days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the news of a film inspired by his life and career has surfaced. The movie titled Suicide Or Murder? – A star was lost is now in the making.

The film will be directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. Speaking with Indian Express, Gupta said that Sushant’s death shocked everyone, but it is not new. He added that many actors come to chase their dreams in the film industry, but they don’t get work because of which some die by suicide.

Gupta confirmed that the film is not Rajput's biopic, but is inspired by his life and work. "We are writing the script. It will be based on thorough research of the star’s life, and we will be talking to a lot of other actors who are considered ‘outsiders’ in the industry," he added.

He informed that star kids will not be roped in for the movie and they will be working with a rising star. The shooting of the film is expected to commence in a few months.

The Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! star, who was 34, died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. In the wake of his untimely death, many have blamed a section of Bollywood for not treating him and other outsiders at par with other star kids.

A lawyer in Bihar on 17 June filed a criminal complaint against eight people, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669