Fewer and focused tests behind dip in Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate

New Delhi: There has been a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country after a steep fall early this year. National capital, Delhi too has been witnessing gradual increase in COVID-19 positivity rate which has been above 1 per cent for the last four consecutive days.

A report by The India Express mentioned government officials saying that fewer COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Delhi and most of the symptomatic people are getting tested.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate which was recorded at 0.57 per on 1 April 2022, is now more than 1 per cent for the last four days in a row.

Hindustan Times in a report said there has been decline in number of tests as people no longer have to furnish their negative RT-PCR or negative COVID-19 test report at the airports and other places.

Notably, when more symptomatic patients take COVID-19 test, a higher number of them are likely to be positive, which thereby result in a higher positivity rate.

The report quoted a senior official saying that currently only those people who actually need to be tested are giving their samples for COVID-19 testing.

The official said with even with targeted testing and all economic activities resuming at pre-pandemic level, Delhi's positivity rate being still below 2 per cent is a "promising situation".

Health officials are also of the opinion that people in the national capital should not leave their guards down and continue to follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing face masks when in crowded places and maintaining social distancing.

In the last three days, around 9,000 samples in a single day were tested for COVID-19, which is way lower than 23,431 tests that were being conducted on average daily in the first week of March.

The report by The Indian Express said a senior official from Delhi government saying that the sample collection points are opened every day, all the time and also there testing capacity is also there, but the cases are still remaining low as people are not getting themselves tested these days.

Another report by Economic Times also mentioned Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis C-Doc, a Delhi-based hospital saying, "Exact COVID-19 numbers are difficult to define now that people are self-testing."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 7 April, Delhi reported an increase in COVID-19 cases. The health bulletin stated that 176 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours out of 10,453 samples tested in the day, taking the positivity rate to 1.68 per cent.

