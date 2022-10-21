Few people support views against govt, ‘offensive’ ideas on social media: CSDS Survey

New Delhi: Not many believe in the principle that people should be free to express their views against the government or ideas that are deemed “offensive” on social media platforms, according to a nationwide survey by the Centre for Developing Societies (CSDS).

The media consumption behaviour survey was carried out by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), The Indian Express reported.

The survey also found that even though television is the main source of news for most, newspapers and the public broadcaster Doordarshan enjoy far more trust among the people than private news channels, the report added.

“Most of the survey respondents were found to carry what could be considered as conservative or illiberal opinions on the issue of free speech and expression on social media,” according to the survey.

As many as 7,463 respondents, aged 15 and above, took part in the survey, which was conducted across 19 states.

On a question whether a person should be free to express an idea, even if it is offensive, 26 per cent said they fully disagree, while 14 per cent said they somewhat disagree. Nine per cent spoke in complete favour, while 15 per cent said they somewhat agree.

Similar trends came up when it was asked whether a person should have the freedom to express opinion against the government on social media, however offensive or objectionable it may be.

