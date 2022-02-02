Fevicol or alcohol: Harsh Goenka asks what's better for bonding; adhesive brand's reply takes internet by storm

This is not the first time Fevicol's replies went viral. Earlier, the brand turned Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub into a witty Twitter post

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently took to Twitter and asked his followers an interesting question. Known to be an avid Twitter user, Goenka often shares amusing tweets and videos that attract social media users worldwide.

This time, Goenka’s question prompted hilarious reactions and witty comments from his followers. Taking to his official Twitter account, he asked his followers whether alcohol or Fevicol is good for bonding.

“Just a question: What’s better for bonding – fevicol or alcohol?” the 64-year-old businessman tweeted.

Just a question : What’s better for bonding - fevicol or alcohol? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2022

Minutes after being tweeted, the post attracted tons of likes and comments. Few responded to it in a hilarious manner while others were curious to know the reason behind the question. Amid all the insightful replies, a tweet from the adhesive brand Fevicol itself is currently making headlines. Fevicol’s official Twitter handle posted a note saying “depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life!” Check the response here:

Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life! https://t.co/jRXC345Dcm — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 31, 2022

This clever and witty reply by Fevicol has tickled funny bones of social media users. Many lauded the brand saying they nailed it while others shared their own opinion stating that Fevicol is something that needs to be applied immediately but alcohol is for maturing with age for bonding.

Below are few of the responses:

Fevicol for things. Alcohol for beings. — Capt Venkat 🇮🇳 (@CaptVenk) January 30, 2022

Fevicol needs to be applied immediately for bonding while Alcohol has additional quality of maturing with age for bonding! Answer is obvious Sir 😃 — Piyush H Patil (@PiyushHPatil2) January 30, 2022

Sir check it out yourself ! Both available in Kirana shop — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 30, 2022



This is not the first time Fevicol's comment or post went viral. Earlier to this, in June last year, the adhesive brand made a quirky take on Ronaldo and Coca-Cola controversy. The post related to the football star, who moved two bottles of the beverage and replaced it with water. This incident happened during a press conference at Euro 2020.

Prior to that, Fevicol has also taken a dig at the British royal family. The adhesive brand had posted a tweet regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separation from the monarchy.

For the unversed, Fevicol is owned by Pidilite Industries Limited. The brand is more than 63-year-old and still has the same trust in its customers. The name Fevicol is not just a household term but used as an adjective for fixing, mending, and bonding.

