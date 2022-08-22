This video has shown how strong the bond is between elephants. The tweeted video has currently more than 21,000 views, 1,720 likes, and 190 retweets.

Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter in which, not just the mother elephant, but all the female elephants of the herd come to rescue a baby elephant who seems to be stuck in a muddy ditch. This video has shown how strong the bond is between elephants. The tweeted video has currently more than 21,000 views, 1,720 likes, and 190 retweets. “Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid get out.”, Nanda captioned his tweet.

Elephants live in matriarchal societies. At the age of 12-15 years, male elephants leave the herd to either live a solitary life or form groups with other groups. But females stay with the herd which is led by the dominant matriarch elephant. The role of nurturing a young elephant is not just limited to its mother, all the other female members of the herd ensure its growth and protection. This fact was best demonstrated in this video.

Have a look at this video:

Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid gets out. pic.twitter.com/VlIpLM6LJ8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022

“I express my gratitude to all of them, the mothers, fathers, and the whole members of that family.”, commented one user.

I express my gratitude to all of them, the mothers, fathers, and the whole members of that family. — Babu Appat (@babuappat) August 22, 2022

One person wrote, “Their maternal instincts are overwhelming.”.

Their maternal instincts are overwhelming... — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) August 21, 2022



“Great bond among them.”, another user said.

Great bond among them ☺️ — Anamika (@Anamika84996549) August 21, 2022

Elephants have three species, African Savanna (Bush), African Forest and Asian. The ears of African elephants are much larger than the Asian ones, and are shaped like the African continent, whereas the ears of Asian elephants are shaped like the Indian subcontinent.

Even their trunks are different. African elephants have two fingers at the tip of their trunks, whereas Asian elephants have only one. The world's largest land animal is the African Savanna (Bush) elephant. The adult males can stand up to a height of 3 metres, and they can weigh 6000 kg on average.

Around 90 percent of the African elephants have been wiped out in the last century, mostly due to ivory trading. Now, only 415,000 of them are left in the world. The population of Asian elephants is also under threat. There are only 45,000 of them left in the wild.

