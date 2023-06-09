Female baseball player death: Jabalpur cops arrest Abdul Mansoori for posting personal video, family says 'love jihad'

A 20-year-old national baseball player committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after a Muslim youth who concealed his identity from the victim allegedly refused to remove a private video from social media.

Sanjana Barkade, a national baseball player, hanged herself a few days ago following which her father recorded a statement to the police accusing Abdul Mansoori of forcing Sanjana to convert. The police have now arrested Mansoori on charges of abatement to suicide.

Reports suggest that Mansoori befriended Sanjana on social media under the alias of Rajan.

Victim and accused met on social media

Sanjana and Abdul met on a social media platform a year ago following which they used to have conversations with each other.

Mansoor used to work as a street vendor in Rewa.

Reports say that Mansoori made a private video public on Instagram which caused trouble for Sanjana. The national-level baseball player asked Mansoori to delete the video on multiple occasions but in vain which eventually resulted in her unfateful suicide.

The police are currently trying to ascertain the content of the video.

Victim lived with her parents

The 20-year-old victim used to live with her parents in Jabalpur’s Sanjeevani Nagar. On 4 June, Sanjana hanged herself while her family was out for a function.

Sanjana’s father has accused Mansoori of forcing his daughter to commit suicide.

Along with baseball, Sanjana was also pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Arts.

Family alleges love jihad

According to some reports, Sanjana’s father, in his statement to the police, accused Mansoori of forcing her to convert to Islam.

The accused continued to threaten her even after Sanjana refused to convert and stopped talking to him.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.