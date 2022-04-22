Felt like Sachin Tendulkar on arrival, Amitabh Bachchan when saw hoardings everywhere: Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Friday said that he felt like cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and shehanshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan upon his arrival in India.
Johnson is on a two-day visit to India. He arrived in Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday and received a grand welcome. "I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," the UK PM said.
The streets of Gujarat were all decked up with giant hoardings and cut outs of UK PM, welcoming and greeting Boris Johnson.
The UK PM also said it was his pleasure to meet his "Khass dost (special friend)" PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for the "fantastic welcome."
"I want to say to people of Gujarat for a fantastic welcome for us. I have never seen such a joyful reception. I wouldn't get that necessarily everywhere in the world. It was absolutely fantastic to see your (PM Modi's) own home state for the first time," Boris Johnson said.
Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, held extensive talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, where both the leaders discussed strategic defence, diplomatic and economic association, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
