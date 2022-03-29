FDI inflows during Modi government 65% higher than in UPA rule, says Nirmala Sitharaman
The Finance Minister said that in the 7 years and 9 months of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the FDI inflows into India have been $500.5 billion
New Delhi: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received during the seven-and-a-half-year rule of the Narendra Modi government is 65 per cent higher than the inflow received during the ten-year rule of the Congress Party-led UPA government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
Replying to the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2022, and Appropriation Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister said that in the 7 years and 9 months of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the FDI inflows into India have been $500.5 billion, which is about 65 per cent higher than the FDI inflows during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA government.
In the financial year 2020-21, FDI inflows to India surged to $81.72 billion despite the global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
EPFO interest rate better than other schemes, reflects today's realities, says Nirmala Sitharaman
She said the decision to lower interest rate was taken by the central board of the provident fund managing body, EPFO, which has representatives of all stakeholders including employees' unions
Nehru should not have taken Kashmir issue to the UN, says Nirmala Sitharaman in RS
The finance minister targeted Congress on the issue while replying to a discussion on the Budget 2022-23 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) in Rajya Sabha.
Banks never got back money from defaulters under UPA govt, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman also said in the Lok Sabha that actions have been taken, including registration of FIRs, against those who have cheated small savings depositors through various fraudulent activities