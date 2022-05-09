Reportedly, actor Tsahi Halevi will be shooting for a new project in India for the first time.

Fauda fame Tsahi Halevi is gearing up to be a part of the first Indo-Israeli co-production. The singer-actor, who is in India for the first time, wowed audiences with his rendition of Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan at Israel's Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

Teasing the star's presence in the financial capital, Kobbi Shoshani, Counsel General of Israel in Mumbai posted an image on Twitter where the actor can be seen observing the architecture of a hotel. The image was captioned, Is Fauda's actor @TsahiHalevi thinking of a new location in Mumbai to film a new series or just admiring this charming hotel? I will tell you soon…”.

Have a look at the tweet here:

Is Fauda's actor @TsahiHalevi thinking of a new location in Mumbai to film a new series or just admiring this charming hotel? I will tell you soon... pic.twitter.com/JlI8poOJ3K — Kobbi Shoshani 🇮🇱 (@KobbiShoshani) May 8, 2022

The actor quote tweeted the image and wrote, “Aapse milke accha laga Mumbai 🙏❤️” (It was nice to meet you Mumbai).

Aapse milke accha laga Mumbai 🙏❤️ https://t.co/w825EX6EMR — Tsahi Halevi (@TsahiHalevi) May 8, 2022

Reacting to the tweet a user wrote, “Eagerly waiting for Fauda 4..please expedite the release.”

Eagerly waiting for Fauda 4..please expedite the release — kushal gaddhyan (@kushalgaddhyan) May 9, 2022

While another wrote, “You made us feel special. Hope someday you will be back to shoot a great series like Fauda!

You made us feel special. Hope someday you will be back to shoot a great series like Fauda! — Incredibly Indian (@amiaju) May 9, 2022

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Halevi had said that he was trying to meet as many people as possible from the entertainment industry in Mumbai to understand its working and processes and figure out how they could work together. “Hoping for great things in Mumbai,” the actor added in the interview.

The star has been enjoying his stay in India. Halevi has been practising yoga, relishing delectable food, meeting people, and appreciating the simplicity of the country. He had earlier stated that it was a "privilege" to be in the country for the first time.

Fauda, which was a huge hit globally, tells the story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and dives deep into the moral dilemmas facing people in the long-ongoing conflict. Halevi’s character has been appreciated a lot in the series and has won him many Indian fans on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.