Children often get into friendly banters with their parents, and the outcomes are quite hilarious. From arguing over petty issues to teasing each other on several matters, some funny parent-child conversations also go viral on the internet.

One such banter has recently come to light where a woman shared how her father uploaded a dramatic, rather hilarious status on WhatsApp after she unintentionally forgot to order fruits. Taking to Twitter, the woman shared the screenshot of her father’s WhatsApp status, leaving the internet in splits! Not just her followers, the post also grabbed the attention of Swiggy’s instant grocery delivery app Instamart.

The woman going by the Twitter name ‘IsHaHaHa’ shared the screenshot of her father’s complaint status that includes a quote reading, “Duniya Se Kya Shikayat Kare Janaab, Hamari Toh Apni Aulad Hi Hamara Sath Nahi Deti”. This roughly translates to “What to complain to the world, when our own children don’t support us”.

Check:

Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and i forgot. This is his whatsapp status now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vC3tbVFiCx — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) May 17, 2023

The woman also added a hilarious caption with crying emojis that reads, “Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and i forgot. This is his whatsapp status now.”

Reacting to the Twitter post, Swiggy Instamart took to the comment section and jokingly offered to send almonds to help her remember to order next time. “sending you badam so you don’t forget next time,” it wrote.

Swiggy Cares also reacted to the post with this meme:

On the other hand, social media users who found the father’s reaction cute and hilarious took to the comment section and shared their thoughts. One user said, “Dads are so cute”, while another wrote, “Love how parents gets so dramatic.”

A user commented, “Cute behavior. Nazar na lage unko”, while another account stated, “Hug him and order the fruits.”

Many also flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. The post has so far amassed over 3 lakh views along with several likes, comments and retweets.

