Father shares 'dramatic' status after daughter forgot to order fruits; internet in splits
The viral post showing the father's dramatic reaction has grabbed a lot of attention, leaving the internet in splits.
Children often get into friendly banters with their parents, and the outcomes are quite hilarious. From arguing over petty issues to teasing each other on several matters, some funny parent-child conversations also go viral on the internet.
One such banter has recently come to light where a woman shared how her father uploaded a dramatic, rather hilarious status on WhatsApp after she unintentionally forgot to order fruits. Taking to Twitter, the woman shared the screenshot of her father’s WhatsApp status, leaving the internet in splits! Not just her followers, the post also grabbed the attention of Swiggy’s instant grocery delivery app Instamart.
The woman going by the Twitter name ‘IsHaHaHa’ shared the screenshot of her father’s complaint status that includes a quote reading, “Duniya Se Kya Shikayat Kare Janaab, Hamari Toh Apni Aulad Hi Hamara Sath Nahi Deti”. This roughly translates to “What to complain to the world, when our own children don’t support us”.
Related Articles
Check:
Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and i forgot. This is his whatsapp status now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vC3tbVFiCx
— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) May 17, 2023
The woman also added a hilarious caption with crying emojis that reads, “Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and i forgot. This is his whatsapp status now.”
Reacting to the Twitter post, Swiggy Instamart took to the comment section and jokingly offered to send almonds to help her remember to order next time. “sending you badam so you don’t forget next time,” it wrote.
Swiggy Cares also reacted to the post with this meme:
+1 Uncle Ji! ☹️ pic.twitter.com/PmAF5iz5sJ
— Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) May 17, 2023
On the other hand, social media users who found the father’s reaction cute and hilarious took to the comment section and shared their thoughts. One user said, “Dads are so cute”, while another wrote, “Love how parents gets so dramatic.”
A user commented, “Cute behavior. Nazar na lage unko”, while another account stated, “Hug him and order the fruits.”
Many also flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. The post has so far amassed over 3 lakh views along with several likes, comments and retweets.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mumbai traffic cop covers slippery road with mud, 'responsible' gesture wins heart
A picture of the traffic cop is going viral on social media, winning several hearts on the internet
IBM employee on sick leave since 2008 sues firm for no salary hike
The IMB employee has been on 'medical retirement' for the past 15 years and is receiving a fixed income since then
Viral video: Cat rescued from top of mobile tower in Bengaluru
The viral video of the cat's rescue from the top has gained a lot of appreciation on the internet