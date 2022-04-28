Father pleads for 30 hours to file FIR against rapist of minor daughter, NCPCR slams Jharkhand govt's inaction

A minor girl was abducted and raped earlier this month in Jharkhand. Her father pleaded before the police to file an FIR, but they refused to file a complaint

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) condemned the incident of abduction and rape of a minor in Jharkhand and the state police's inactiveness in registering FIR in the matter. The Commission also slammed the Jharkhand government for failing to take action against sexual abuse of children.

Tagging Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCPCR Chairperson tweeted, "The non-registration of FIR against the rapist shows the insensitivity of the Jharkhand government to take action against sexual abuse of children."

The father of the minor victim, who was abducted on 17 April and raped on 19 April, pleaded before the police at Bandgaon Police Station for more than 30 hours to register FIR against the incident. He also cannot return to his village because the culprits of the incident have threatened to kill him if he lodges a case against them.

Station In-charge (SI) of Bandgaon Police Station Subodh Singh said he was not at the police station and therefore, the FIR could not be filed. He further said that the family of the victim visited the police station but it was difficult to decipher what they were saying. They will be called to the police station and FIR would be registered after listening to their complaint.

The Bandgaon area is naxal-infested and according to reports, the accused in the incident is the resident of Longkata.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has expressed his deep anguish over the incident and said that incidents like these are shameful for any society.

The Governor also took the cognisance of the fact that the father of the victim was made to sit for 30 hours in the police station but despite that his complaint was not registered. He said that all should do their work properly and there should be no negligence in registering the FIR.

