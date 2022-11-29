'Fascism is still alive and kicking in the Congress,' says BJP's Amit Malviya

New Delhi: BJP’s Amit Malviya has hit out at the Congress saying ‘Fascism is still alive and kicking in the Congress…’.

Amit Malviya said, “Any idea why the Congress media department expects journalists to call out their political opponents and defend Rahul Gandhi’s shenanigans? Is the list of journalists being compiled to intimidate them into falling in line?”

Fascism is still alive and kicking in the Congress… Any idea why the Congress media department expects journalists to call out their political opponents and defend Rahul Gandhi’s shenanigans? Is the list of journalists being compiled to intimidate them into falling in line? pic.twitter.com/TDtfy8VTC6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP earlier today called out Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public rally in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura, Kharge said, “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?”

Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday had lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming him as a “leader of lies”.

The Congress chief accused the BJP and its top leaders of resorting to prevarications in order to gain the sympathy of the people.

Addressing an election rally in Dediapada in Narmada district, Kharge said, “They ask us, especially Modiji and Shah (Amit shah) what the Congress has done in 70 years. If we have not done anything in 70 years then you wouldn’t have democracy in the country.

“A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I am also poor, am one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would’ve had my tea. Then you say that you are poor and somebody abuses you. If you say it for sympathy then people have become smarter now. If you lie once or twice people will hear but how many times will you lie? He’s the leader of lies…”

