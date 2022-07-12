'Fascinating but unrealistic': Anand Mahindra reacts to Pakistan citizens sharing opinion on recently-launched Scorpio-N

Going by the average ex-showroom price, the Scorpio-N ranges from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh in India. It was lunched on 27 June, this year and speaks volumes about the impression it has created on people ever since being unveiled

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group has time and again grabbed eyeballs on social media with his amusing posts. Recently, the Industrialist reacted to a video on YouTube, wherein a few people from Pakistan have shared their opinion on the recently-launched Scorpio-N.

The video is attached to a report by CarBlogIndia, who has explained on the same.

Sharing his views, the entrepreneur retweeted the post and termed it 'fascinating'. He further stressed that the interviewer in the clip did not take into account the exchange rate between Indian currency and Pakistani rupee. Towards the end of his post, Mahindra revealed the current exchange rate which is Rs 40 lakh.

“Fascinating video. But unrealistic since the interviewer doesn’t take into account the exchange rate between the ‘two rupees.’ Anyway, at the current exchange rate they’re still estimating the price at a flattering 40L in ₹,” the tweet by Mahindra read.

Check his post here:

Fascinating video. But unrealistic since the interviewer doesn’t take into account the exchange rate between the ‘two rupees.’ Anyway, at the current exchange rate they’re still estimating the price at a flattering 40L in ₹ https://t.co/9KDrN9F2iZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2022

In the video, the anchor can be heard asking random people on the streets if they are car lovers. He then shows them a trailer video of the Scorpio-N and seeks their opinion about the SUV.

After watching the video, most of the people are amazed at the car’s features and look. Few of them even state that the Scorpio-N could only belong to a luxury section, while others compared it with other SUVs available in Pakistan.

When the anchor asked to guess about the price of the car, there were few who guessed it to be around Rs 1 Crore (in Pakistani currency), which roughly translates to Rs 38 lakh in Indian currency.

Going by the average ex-showroom price, the Scorpio-N ranges from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh in India. It was launched on 27 June, this year and speaks volumes about the impression it has created on people ever since being unveiled.

The Scorpio N 2022 is powered by gasoline and diesel engines. It also has a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.