India

Farmers call off protest after Haryana govt agrees to pay MSP

Haryana farmers took to the streets near Shahabad on June 6 afternoon and blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. The protest call was given by BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni

FP Staff June 13, 2023 22:44:08 IST
Farmers call off protest after Haryana govt agrees to pay MSP

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a Khap 'Mahapanchayat' organised over the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Soram village in Muzaffarnagar. PTI/File

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the suspension of protests by farmers on Tuesday after the Haryana government agreed to pay the minimum support price or MSP for their sunflower crop.

Related Articles

Wrestlers'

Wrestlers' Protest: We have not withdrawn support to athletes, says Rakesh Tikait

Wrestlers'

Who is Naresh Tikait, the farmer leader drumming up support for wrestlers’ protest?

“We are ending our protest. The blocked roads will be opened today,” Tikait said.

He added, “We were protesting so that our crops are purchased at MSP. We will keep fighting for MSP across the country. Our leaders will also be released soon. Cases filed against our leaders will be taken back.”

However, Farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana, while acknowledging the government’s plan to pay MSP, said, “The major issue of MSP is still not solved but our meeting with the Government was successful. Today, the government has agreed to fulfil our demand.”

Haryana farmers took to the streets near Shahabad on June 6 afternoon and blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. The protest call was given by BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 13, 2023 22:44:08 IST

TAGS:

also read

Who is Naresh Tikait, the farmer leader drumming up support for wrestlers’ protest?
India

Who is Naresh Tikait, the farmer leader drumming up support for wrestlers’ protest?

He convinced the wrestlers not to immerse their medals in the Ganga. Today, he will hold a mega meet of khap leaders to discuss the protest. Naresh Tikait, the chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), and older brother of Rakesh Tikait, is all set to fight for India’s wrestlers

Wrestlers' Protest: We have not withdrawn support to athletes, says Rakesh Tikait
Sports

Wrestlers' Protest: We have not withdrawn support to athletes, says Rakesh Tikait

Tikait on Tuesday insisted that they have not withdrawn their support to the wrestlers and they have postponed the June 9 demonstration against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh only on the request of grapplers.