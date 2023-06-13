Farmers call off protest after Haryana govt agrees to pay MSP

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the suspension of protests by farmers on Tuesday after the Haryana government agreed to pay the minimum support price or MSP for their sunflower crop.

#WATCH | Farmers in Haryana’s Kurukshetra end their protest and start celebrations after Government agrees to fulfil their demands. Farmers were protesting over their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on sunflower seeds. pic.twitter.com/FWKopOjj27 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

“We are ending our protest. The blocked roads will be opened today,” Tikait said.

He added, “We were protesting so that our crops are purchased at MSP. We will keep fighting for MSP across the country. Our leaders will also be released soon. Cases filed against our leaders will be taken back.”

#WATCH | We are ending our protest. The blocked roads will be opened today. We were protesting so that our crops are purchased at MSP. We will keep fighting for MSP across the country. Our leaders will also be released soon. Cases filed against our leaders will be taken back:… pic.twitter.com/TXfYZGGMwn — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

However, Farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana, while acknowledging the government’s plan to pay MSP, said, “The major issue of MSP is still not solved but our meeting with the Government was successful. Today, the government has agreed to fulfil our demand.”

#WATCH | Farmers protest in Kurukshetra, Haryana: The major issue of MSP is still not solved but our meeting with the Government was successful. Today, the government has agreed to fulfil our demand: Farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana pic.twitter.com/bfAak3q1TS — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Haryana farmers took to the streets near Shahabad on June 6 afternoon and blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. The protest call was given by BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.