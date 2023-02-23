New Delhi: A farmer from Kerala, who was part of a 28-member team, led by Principal Secretary of the agriculture department of Kerala, that went to Israel to learn about foreign farming methods, went missing on February 17.

“Principal Secretary informed the Israel Police department and filed a complaint in Israel. Israel government took this as a serious matter and they are on the way to find the person. We also requested the government to cancel his visa,” Kerala Minister P Prasad said.

According to reports, Biju Kurian belonged to Iritty region in Kerala’s Kannur and may have left the group intentionally.

He reportedly contacted his wife and said that he was safe and there was no need to look for him.

Kurian seems to have gone underground in Israel, which has a large population from Kerala, engaged in jobs like home care and nursing, sources told news agency IANS.

