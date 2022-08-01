Farmani Naaz's rendition of 'Har Har Shambhu' faces flak, Muslim clerics say woman singing is 'haram' in Islam

Maulana Mufti Asad Qasmi, Ulama of Deoband, said singing and dancing of any sort is not permissible in Islam. Hitting out at Farmani Naaz, he said a woman, who considers herself Muslim, should stay away from singing such songs

New Delhi: Farmani Naaz's rendition of ‘Har Har Shambhu’ praising Lord Shiva has been going viral ever since it was made available on YouTube, but now she is facing wrath of Muslim fundamentalists. Some Muslim clerics allegedly called it 'anti-Islamic' and said that "singing and dancing is prohibited in Islam".

What Muslim clerics said on Farmani Naaz's 'Har Har Shambhu' rendition?

Maulana Mufti Asad Qasmi, Ulama of Deoband said that singing and dancing of any sort is not permissible in Islam. "This is forbidden in Islam. Muslims should refrain from anything that is forbidden. The song sung by the woman (Farmani Naaz) is not permissible, it is forbidden. She should refrain from it."

He further claimed that singing ‘any song’ is ‘haram’ or forbidden in Islam. "Especially a woman, who considers herself Muslim, should stay away from singing such songs," Maulana Mufti Asad Qasmi said.

The controversy erupted after Farmani Naaz on 24 July posted the studio-recorded devotional tribute to Mahadev or Lord Shiva during the ongoing holy month of Shravan. The video has received over 7.7 lakh views so far.

The song has been hit among Farmani Naaz's followers and many of them have left messages in support of the singer on her social media page even as clerics call for boycott of practices that are "forbidden in Islam'.

Farmani Naaz's response to Muslim clerics allegations

In response to the criticism to her singing, Farmani Naaz told that her family is poor and singing is the only means for her to make a living.

"Artists have no religion. I forget everything else when I sing. I even sing qawwali. Even Mohd Rafi and Master Saleem sang devotional songs. I have never received a threat. There's a little controversy now, we came to know but nobody has come to our house to say anything," news agency ANI quoted the YouTube sensation as saying.

Who is 'Har Har Shambhu' singer Farmani Naaz?

Farmani Naaz hails from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. A participant in Indian Idol season 12, Naaz boasts of having more than 3.84 million subscribers on YouTube.

According to a report by TimesNow, Naaz makes a living from her singing career after her husband, who she got married to in 2017, left her following the birth of their son who was ailing.

She could not compete in the singing reality and had to return midway after her son’s health started to deteriorate. She did not give up on singing and continued to support her family by taking it up full time.

With inputs from agencies

