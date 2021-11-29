Farm laws repealed in Parliament; Opposition parties slam government for passing bill without discussion

Rakesh Tikait said that the repeal of the three laws was 'a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. He added that the protests against the government would continue as issues such as MSP are yet to be resolved

The Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Winter Session, passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion amid ruckus by Opposition parties. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 2 pm even as opposition parties were demanding a discussion on the Bill before passing it. The Bill was also similarly passed in the Rajya Sabha, without any discussion.

Opposition leaders slammed the Centre for not fulfilling their demand of discussion while passing the bill. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition parties wanted a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill but the Centre passed it in a haste. “They (govt) just want to prove that they are in the favour of farmers,” Kharge said.

Kharge added that the Opposition parties wanted a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also lambasted at the Centre for not discussing the Bill before passing it, saying that while the oppositon parties get blamed for not letting the Parliament function, the "Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced & passed without discussion. Even though the govt has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else, " he said as reported by ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed his dissatisfaction the way the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. He sarcastically tweeted that the Bill was earlier passed without a discussion and this time it was repealed without a discussion.

Congress leader Milind Deora also slammed the Centre adding that it was a "dangerous trend to see laws enacted and then repealed without discussion." He also took aim at the government's Central Vista project, stating there is no use of building a new Parliament House if if it not going to be put to good use.

However, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi countered the Opposition’s allegations saying that there was enough discussion. He claimed that the Opposition parties created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when the Centre wanted to pass the Bill. "When we went to repeal the laws the Opposition created ruckus, I ask the Opposition what is their intention?” he said.

Members of All India Trinamool Congress held a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue demanding a discussion over Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill in the Lok Sabha this morning. Soon after Parliament's Winter Session commenced, the Lok Sabha Speaker adjourned the house till 12 noon following the sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

Earlier, Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi along with other party MPs staged a protest inside Parliament premises (in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue) on the issue of farm laws.