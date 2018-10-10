You are here:
5 die as New Farakka Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli: NDRF rush for rescue and relief operations

India FP Staff Oct 10, 2018 08:23:51 IST

Five people have been killed and several others are injured after six coaches of the New Farakka Express train derailed 50 metres from Harchandpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Wednesday morning. Several other passengers are feared trapped reports said.

Six coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 metres from Harchandpur railway station. 101 Reporters/Amresh Patel

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the train accident and directed the district magistrate, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani has left for the accident site on the directions of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, CNN-News18 added

 


Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 08:23 AM

