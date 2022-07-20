Ashok Manju, the younger brother of the DSP, said the mining officials and the person who gave the police officer a tip-off should be investigated.

New Delhi: The family of DSP Surendra Singh, who was run over by a truck while probing a illegal mining case in Haryana's Nuh on Tuesday, has demanded a judicial or a CBI inquiry into his murder.

Ashok Manju, the younger brother of the DSP, on Wednesday said he suspects something fishy in the case and if a inquiry is ordered everything will be clear.

"It'd be good if a judicial or CBI inquiry happens. Everything will be clear then. Mining officials too should be interrogated," he said.

Manju said that the person who gave his brother a tip-off is also a matter of investigation.

"Was the person who gave my brother a tip-off in touch with him earlier too? What if this was a conspiracy to kill him?" asked Manju.

DSP Singh was killed on Tuesday after a stone-laden truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him.

Hours after the officer's death, police said the truck's cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

Singh's gunman and driver jumped aside to safety as the dumper-truck headed towards them. Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

According to the FIR registered later, the policemen chased the truck in their own vehicle as it drove into a hilly patch, its driver ignoring their signal to stop.

But the truck got stuck. The crew then began dumping the stones it was carrying to avoid being challaned'.

When the DSP and his colleagues approached the truck on foot, driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar allegedly brandished country-made weapons and then deliberately drove towards them, police said.

As the dumper started, we jumped out of the way but DSP Surendra sir was hit and they fled, ASI Kumar said in the FIR.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promised tough action while the Congress demanded his resignation.

