Family of Rewari gangrape survivor will decide whom to meet, says deputy commissioner Ashok Sharma

Rewari Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sharma, on Monday visited the Rewari gangrape survivor's family at the Rewari district hospital and said that the family had requested that no one be allowed to visit them without permission. "We are making a cabin outside where people will meet the family," he said.

ANI reported that Sharma said that the 19-year-old girl's family will decide whether they want to meet visitors. About the treatment the girl is getting at the hospital, Sharma said that the "treatment will continue".

"They've said they are satisfied with the treatment and gave that in writing, so the treatment will continue here," Sharma said.

On Sunday, the Haryana Police arrested three people, including one of the main accused, in connection with the alleged gangrape Haryana's Mahendragarh district, while the hunt to nab the other two suspects is ongoing.

According to sources, the accused will be produced in the Kanina court on Monday.

Among the arrested is one of the three key accused, identified as Nishu, Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Nuh SP, Nazneen Bhasin told reporters in Rewari. Bhasin also said that it was Nishu who planned the crime.

Bhasin also visited the woman on Saturday and said her condition is stable. She added that the 19-year-old's medical report confirmed rape.

With inputs from agencies and 101 Reporters