‘False and Misleading’, says Delhi L-G office after CM Kejriwal accuses him of turning NCCSA into a ‘farce’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of turning the NCCSA into a “farce” authority even before the first meeting. The allegation, however, was denied by L-G.

Terming the statement issued by Delhi CM as “shocking and misleading”, an official of the L-G Secretariat said that the statement comprising patently wrong assertions and half-truths is being issued as official statements of the Chief Minister’s office.

The first meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), constituted through an ordinance by the Centre, was summoned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 20 even as he called the panel a “farce”.

The NCCSA, formed on May 19 by the Centre to bring back executive control over matters related to services to its domain, is likely to discuss disciplinary proceedings against an officer during the meeting. The Delhi CM is the chairman of the authority.

Statements misleading, claims L-G office

An official of the L-G Secretariat says it is “shocking that false and misleading statements comprising patently wrong assertions and half-truths are being issued”

It is shocking that false and misleading statements comprising patently wrong assertions and half-truths are being issued as official statements of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Contrary to claims being made, the official said that not even a single file pertaining to posting or transfer has been sent to or received by the LG Secretariat after the Ordinance came into effect.

The official further said that as far as the matter of suspension of an official is concerned, it was duly recommended by the NCCSA as per law, and the Chief Minister as Chairman of the authority was fully aware of it.

Moreover, in any case, the LG is the disciplinary authority as per previous and extant laws, and the matter of suspension being referred to in CM’s statement pertained to gross deviation from rules, amounting to misuse of authority for dispensing undue favour to individuals, he added.

“Is Kejriwal trying to save the corrupt and encourage corruption,” he asked.

