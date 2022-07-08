Falcon squad: Terror module of LeT's 'The Resistant Front' wing a new threat for J&K

The module's role also came to light in a recent grenade attack on a newly established wine shop, which left an employee dead and three others injured in May

New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir is put on maximum alert amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 'Falcon Squad' module of 'The Resistance Front' (TRF)-- Lashkar-e-Taiba's Indian offshoot-- is among one of a new threat for the Union Territory and a major challenge for the security forces.

The role of 'Falcon Squad' came to the fore with its involvement in various terrorist acts as was disclosed and brought out during the investigation which include last year's grenade attacks in Baramulla town, a top official in the security establishment requesting anonymity told ANI.

"The group's role is under the radar of Jammu and Kashmir police as well as other security agencies with its involvement in various firing incidents in and around Baramulla, transportation of proscribed weapons and explosives," said the official.

The module's role also came to light in a recent grenade attack on a newly established wine shop, which left an employee dead and three others injured in May.

During the investigation of the attack on the wine shop, the Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting four militants and their one associate of the 'Falcon Squad'--a group of local youths who do not have a previous criminal record.

As per inputs received from security agencies, 'Falcon Squad' youths come with pistols, attack and escape, and start living a normal life. "In such a situation, it is difficult to identify them. The new module of these terrorists is being called Falcon Squad or Gazelle Squad," said the official.

Sources in the security department tell that these terrorists are of young age between 15-18 years and they are recruited online.

"They are given training online. After this, they are sent to attack. Such squads carry out attacks in numbers of 1-2. Following the strategy of hit and run, these terrorists complete their work in close accordion with Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of LeT's TRF wing," the official said.

