Faced Covid challenge but UP doubled GDP, per capita income, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that despite Covid challenge, the state doubled its GDP and per capita income as it made its development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview to News18 Editor-in Chief Rahul Joshi, CM Yogi said that for Uttar Pradesh to become a $1 trillion economy, PM Modi during the first investor summit in 2018 had set some targets to smoothly execute projects discussed at the summit.

“Due to COVID-19, certain projects could not be executed as planned and economy also suffered a blow to a large extent. However, the country and state has almost recovered from the pandemic and now to ensure better lives for the 25 crore population of Uttar Pradesh and to make India a $5 trillion economy, the state will have a big role to play,” he said.

Claiming that the next month’s Global Investors Summit will be historic, he said UP government has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state.

On the law and order situation in UP, he said the perception of the state all over the world has changed.

On the job front, he said that the government has provided jobs to more than 5 lakh people in the last 6 years.

“We will provide lakhs of jobs in the next 2-4 years. Work has started on investments of Rs 4 Lakh crore,” he added.

Addressing the controversy over SP leader Maurya’s comments on Ramcharitmanas, he said that the controversy is an attempt to divert the attention of people from the state’s development and nothing else.

“Ramcharitmanas is highly revered and worshipped in every home. Those who don’t know the gravity and importance are raising questions,” he said.

