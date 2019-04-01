Facebook removes 687 pages and accounts, most linked to Congress IT cell for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Just last week, Facebook said that it removed a total of 2,632 pages, groups, and accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo, citing what it described as 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour'. Now, Facebook says it has also pulled 687 pages and accounts operating in India.

Facebook revealed in its blog that the removed pages and accounts engaged in 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour' in the country and were "linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Indian National Congress (INC)".

“While the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with an INC (Indian National Congress) IT Cell,” Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook, said in a statement to Reuters.

Facebook says that the admins of these pages and accounts were posting about local news and political issues, including topics like the upcoming elections, candidate views, the Congress party and criticism of political opponents including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Further, these posts apparently bought around $39,000 worth of Facebook ads. The first ad ran in August 2014 and the most recent ad ran in March 2019.

Facebook said its investigation found that individuals used fake accounts and joined various groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement. Their posts included local news and criticism of political opponents such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Facebook said.

This revelation comes exactly 10 days before the General Elections kicks off on 11 April.

Additionally, Facebook says that it also removed 15 Pages, Groups and accounts that were engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour in India and were linked to individuals associated with an Indian IT firm called Silver Touch.

Interestingly, in 2018, AltNews, an open-source fact-checking outlet, reported that a related website called theindiaeye.com was hosted on Silver Touch servers. However, the company's managers had denied having anything to do with the website or the Facebook page. Now, Facebook’s statement attributes the page to “individuals associated with” Silver Touch.

Facebook made clear that these pages and accounts were removed for their behaviour and not content.

Separately, Facebook said it had also removed another 227 pages and 94 accounts in India for violating its policies against spam and misrepresentation.

Facebook Pages that have been removed

Some of the pages removed include Congress Gujarat IT Cell pages and The India Eye according to detailed research by DFRLabs.

The India Eye: This is a pro-BJP page which Facebook has now removed from its platform as well as Instagram, which had posts criticising Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "These were significant assets: by the time of the takedown, the Facebook page had over 2 million followers. According to The Wire, “The India Eye” was connected to an Indian IT company called Silver Touch Technologies Ltd, which also created Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official app," said the report. According to the report, the most engaged post showed a polarising narrative of one of Modi's speeches on corruption.

Congress Gujarat IT Cell Pages: Facebook also took down hundreds of pages run by "individuals associated with the IT cell of the Indian National Congress." This was a whole bunch of IT cells based on regions and local towns in Gujarat which were found to be having posts critical of the ruling government.

Mama Mamu Bana Gaya: This page, allegedly belonging to Congress' many IT cells, had caricatures of BJP leaders put on a tempelatised backdrop. But this page did not have as much of engagement as The India Eye.

"Another page, called Jo Feku, had significant engagement — over 15,000 likes and followers — and employed a similar pattern of posting content related to the BJP," said the report from DFRLabs.

With inputs from Reuters

