Facebook messenger helps missing Bengal boy reunite with family after one year

A 17-year-old boy from West Bengal who went missing a year ago was recently reunited with his mother via social media platform Facebook. The boy identified as Suhas accidentally boarded a train while playing hide and seek with his friends. He was unaware that the train was leaving for Bengaluru.

On reaching the Silicon city, he was left hungry and depressed thinking what to do next. Without much help or money, he usually used to sit in front of a local bakery. Rajanna, the bakery owner, along with Shreedhar and Nithin noticed the boy. After noticing Suhas for the past two weeks near the BTM layout in Bengaluru, the three walked up and enquired about him.

During their interaction, Suhas spoke to them in Hindi but had forgotten the name of his town in West Bengal and his parent’s information or details. But somehow he remembered his elder brother's name. The trio then searched for his elder brother on Facebook and also showed him a picture, which Suhas immediately recognised.

Without wasting much time, Rajanna, Shreedhar and Nithin contacted Suhas's elder brother through Facebook messenger. They informed him everything about his lost brother and assured him that Suhas will be taken care of until his family comes to the city.

A week later, Suhas’s parents rushed to Bengaluru and reunited with their son. The moment the parents saw Suhas, they could not stop themselves from shedding tears of joy and hugging him tight. The parents then thanked the trio for taking care of their son and bringing him back to his family.

