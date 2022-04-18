Face masks compulsory in Lucknow, six Uttar Pradesh districts neighbouring Delhi as COVID cases rise
According to the Uttar Pradesh health department, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow
With country and especially northern India witnessing spike in new cases of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government has on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places. People in state capital Lucknow and six NCR districts have been asked to cover their nose and mouth with mask amid spike in coronavirus cases in some adjoining states.
The increase in COVID-19 cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.
Districts of Uttar Pradesh where wearing of face masks has been made compulsory
- Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida)
- Ghaziabad
- Hapur
- Meerut
- Bulandshahr
- Baghpat
NCR से जुड़े सभी जनपदों व लखनऊ में मास्क अनिवार्य
जनपद गौतमबुद्ध नगर, गाजियाबाद, हापुड़, मेरठ, बुलंदशहर, बागपत तथा लखनऊ में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य
कोरोना लक्षणयुक्त मरीजों के सैम्पल की जीनोम सिक्वेंसिंग भी होगी#Unite2FightCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/XcDdIkLOu5
— Government of UP (@UPGovt) April 18, 2022
According to the Uttar Pradesh health department, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow. The government official said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered "close monitoring" of the COVID-19 situation in the state.
In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Uttar Pradesh government had given relaxation in wearing face mask earlier this month.
India in the last 24 hours, India reported 2,183 new cases and 214 deaths due to the COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday morning.
The new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday are 89.82 per cent higher than 1,150 infections logged on Sunday. The daily positivity rate now stands at 0.83 per cent, remarkably higher than 0.31 per cent registered on Sunday. The weekly positivity rate is now at 0.32 per cent.
With inputs from agencies
