West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently gave a glimpse of her workout session at home. Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress supremo was accompanied with a furry friend and the sight is too adorable to miss. Working out on the weekend, the 68-year-old veteran politician needed some extra dose of motivation and no wonder, the fluffy puppy provided her with the same.

Banerjee, who often talks about the need of healthy eating and regular exercise, shared a video of herself walking on a treadmill holding a furry puppy in her arms. Donning her signature white saree, the Bengal CM couldn’t take her eyes off the cute, little brown-coloured puppy.

Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, Banerjee wrote, “Somedays you need some extra motivation!” The post garnered over 31,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamata Banerjee (@mamataofficial)

In 2022, Mamata Banerjee’s friendly interaction with TMC leader Suresh Kumar Agarwal went viral after she asked Agarwal about his weight during an administrative review meeting. The TMC chief warned the party leader about possible health risks of obesity. and even went on to ask him if he goes on walk or does exercises.

An advocate for exercise, Banerjee, in 2019, set out on a 10-km-long jog in Darjeeling to create awareness about conservation.

With a career spanning over five decades, the Bengal CM has been a fierce opponent to the Bharatiya Janata Party. She slammed the party saying that she would be glad if BJP’s ‘downfall’ stars with the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. While the election will be conducted on 10 May, result will be announced on 13 May.

The TMC veteran was also recently seen voicing support for the protests led by top Indian wrestlers against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

