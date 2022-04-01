Explainer: All you need to know about the IIT-IIM matrimonial website and why it’s getting trolled

The website, IIT IIM Shaadi, is made exclusively for alumni of IITs, IIMs and other prestigious institutes of the country. The tagline reads “Alma Mater Matters”, which also happens to be the company’s registered name, with a picture of brand ambassador Karan Johar

A matrimonial website has recently caught the attention of people on social media, and not in a good way.

The website, IIT IIM Shaadi{dot}com, is made exclusively for alumni of IITs, IIMs and other prestigious institutes of the country. The tagline reads “Alma Mater Matters”, which also happens to be the company’s registered name, with a picture of the brand ambassador Karan Johar.

So what really has irked the netizens? Why are tweet threads dismissing the concept and the founder in the same breath? Let’s find out:

Even though the matrimonial website has just been launched into popularity by backlash from the internet people, it has been around for quite some time.

As per the ‘About Us’ section of the website, it was launched in April 2014. The Alma Mater Matter Pvt Ltd is an “exclusive lounge to explore matrimonial alliances among alumni of premier educational institutions”.

With members in India and 50 other countries, the website claims to stand out of the crowd by authenticating each profile “on the basis of education by screening their institution’s degree, ID-card/mark sheet etc”.

The eligibility criteria on the same page read - “fundamentally we invite registration from alumni of top few Indian and Global Institutions irrespective of the field of study”.

The matrimony service “wishes to cover Engineering, Management, Architecture, Medicine, Finance, Law, Fashion Design, Theater, Media Communication, Psychology, Sociology, Music, Dance , Culinary Arts, Historic Preservation, Animal Psychology and you name it”.

It also looks kindly upon senior government officers, while showing an “indicative list of institutions” that is “by no means exhaustive”.

In response to one of its frequently asked questions, the website reveals that the service has over 1,50,000 registered individuals. It has about 30,000 active and authenticated members.

Why is it facing backlash?

Starting from brand ambassador Karan Johar’s message in a video where he says the purpose of the service is to match people who are “mentally” compatible, to the entire idea behind the website has the internet irked.

To give a decent dose of irony to the concept is its founder, Taksh Gupta, who is not a graduate from IITs or IIMs. As per the website, Gupta graduated from SP Jain School of Management.

A Twitter user by the handle @verysanskarii started this conversation on the social media platform, which has garnered nearly 6,000 likes.

The founder of IITIIMShaadi is from S P Jain School of Management 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UxHKyeKr63 — Sanskar (@verysanskarii) March 30, 2022

People were ready to troll Gupta and Johar as neither of them are alumni of IITs or IIMs.

Non IITian solving IITians problem! That really cracks me up! lol! — Karthikeya Meesala (@Karthikeyaa_) March 31, 2022

Someone from IIT/IIM should build a SPJainShaadi to balance things out 😂 — Kush (@AvlaniKushal) April 1, 2022

Get Byjus today so that you can get IITIIMShaadi tomorrow — peeleraja (@peeleraja) March 31, 2022

The guy be like pic.twitter.com/8Y4dKBh8hQ — Vikass (@mrv_sam) March 31, 2022

Some also argued that concepts like this only cater to divide the society further by suggesting institutional compatibility over mental compatibility as a priority for tying the knot.

If mental compatability is dictated only by degrees, every educational institution in India would have moonlighted as a marriage bureau. Will we as a society ever get over the IIT IIM fantasizing and top institution hallucination? @IITIIMShaadi @karanjohar — Ritika Pal Chaudhuri (@ritika_pc) March 30, 2022

The presence of something called @IITIIMShaadi is perhaps the logical manifestation of a society that views education as an investment, marriage as a transaction and maintaining class and caste hegemony as the ultimate purpose of life. pic.twitter.com/c4iHTjuBzm — Musab Qazi (@musab1) March 30, 2022

Can’t say what is more disturbing. To have an exclusive @IITIIMShaadi portal or to see the brand ambassador who is neither from those institutions nor married. Btw he calls himself #cupid that rhymes with — Ashwini Deshpande (@ashwinielephant) March 30, 2022

Is this for real? Are we looking for more ways to divide ourselves? Whats wrong with guy? #iitiimshaadi #matrimonialad #shameonkaranjohar pic.twitter.com/dAFvkIO8ZI — Anubha Varshney🇮🇳 (@AnubhaVarshney) April 1, 2022



