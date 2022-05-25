Explained: Why there’s a call for a Bharat Bandh today?

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation and affiliated groups have called for a nationwide strike today to protest against the Centre for not conducting a caste-based census and over the issue of reservation for SC/ST/OBCs in the private sector

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh today and there’s a chance that some shops may shutter in fear of violence.

The bandh has been called over the Centre not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes. The striking group is also agitating against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Here’s what we know about the Bharat Bandh — from the reason for it, to those who are supporting it and the likely impact of it on the country.

Who’s called for the bandh?

The call for a Bharat Bandh was made by BAMCEF and has been supported by the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP). DP Singh, president of BMP has even urged people to participate in the bandh and make it successful.

The bandh has also attracted support from Waman Meshram, the national convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations.

What are they demanding?

The call for a Bharat Bandh was issued over the Centre’s refusal to conduct a caste-based census. The demand for a caste census arises from the fact that there is no documented data on different castes within the Other Backward Classes in India, and other classes.

There has long been a demand for such an exercise and it reached a fever pitch in 2010 when the

Congress-led United Progressive Alliance decided to conduct independent India’s first caste census in 2010.

In the recent past, the Bharatiya Janata Party's ally, Nitish Kumar, has been batting for a caste-based census and earlier on Monday, he called for an all-party meet on the same.

The protesting groups is also demanding that EVMs are no longer used in elections. In addition to that, they are demanding for reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs in the private sector.

Besides these main demands, the protesting groups has also called for the Bharat Bandh, demanding for a law that guarantees minimum support price (MSP) to farmers, the resumption of the old pension scheme, not making vaccination compulsory and the non-implementation of the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

They have also demanded that laws against workers during the COVID-19 lockdown be scrapped and asked for the protection of tribals.

What is likely to be affected?

The Bharat Bandh is unlikely to cause massive issues for the country, as it not received backing from any major political party. All government, private offices and schools are expected to work normally.

When it comes to the issue of public transport, trains, buses, autos and taxis across the country are expected to function smoothly. This is because no major transport union has extended their support to the Bandh. Cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will continue to offer their services as usual.

Banks are also expected to run as usual — no bank unions are part of the protesting group.

Moreover, government offices and schools will also run normally.

With inputs from agencies

