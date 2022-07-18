Why the namaz controversy at Lucknow's Lulu Mall refuses to die down

Days after a row erupted over a group of people offering namaz inside Lucknow's recently inaugurated Lulu Mall, the administration has said that 80 per cent of its employees are Hindus. It was forced to issue a clarification over allegations that the mall gave preferential treatment to Muslims

The namaz controversy surrounding Lucknow’s Lulu Mall just refuses to die down.

After a video purportedly showing some Muslims offering namaz in the newly-opened mall located on Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, went viral amid allegations of preferential hiring, the mall administration in a statement on Sunday said it employees are hired on merit and that it is purely a place of business.

"Our employees are hired on the basis of skills and merit, and not based on caste, class, or religion," the administration of the recently opened mall said as per NDTV.

As per Indian Express, the mall administration in the statement said that it is “purely a place of business, which doesn’t discriminate against any caste, religion or any section of society”.

“We appeal to you to not target our esteemed establishment for selfish reasons and let us do business peacefully serving the consumers,” it further added, as per the report.

It is saddening that some selfish elements are trying to target our establishment, it added. It further clarified that 80 per cent of employees are Hindus, and the rest are Muslims, Christians and from various other communities, as per NDTV.

Let’s take a look at what exactly happened:

Grand opening and trouble

On 10 July, the mall, opened by the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali MA, was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the function.

The trouble kicked off after a video of unidentified people offering namaz inside the mall went viral on social media last week.

As per The Week, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) issued a warning on Thursday saying that if namaz would be offered in open spaces, it would protest by holding demonstrations and reciting the sundarkand.

The body also asked all Hindus to boycott the mall.

The statement issued by the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that 70 per cent of the employees of the mall belonged to one religion and that ‘black money’ had been invested in it.

‘The government has directed that namaz cannot be offered in public spaces…if this happens again we shall protest’ read the statement.

As per The Wire, members of the Mahasabha went to Golf City Police Station in Lucknow to lodge their complaint.

The Hindutva outfit also sought permission to recite ‘sundarkand’ in the mall.

In its complaint, the Mahasabha alleged that 70 per cent of the employees are male Muslims and 30 per cent are Hindu female staff, as per The Wire.

FIR filed against unknown persons

An FIR was registered on a complaint from the Lulu Mall administration on the same day, as per Indian Express.

The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Namazis for “promoting enmity between religious groups", as per The Wire.

They were also booked under IPC sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 505 (Statements conducing public mischief) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), as per New Indian Express.

The police are yet to identify these people, as per the report.

"FIR is lodged and police are probing matter using CCTV footage in connection with viral videos of people offering namaz at LuLu Mall," said Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP, South Lucknow, told the newspaper.

Administration puts up notices, ABHM demands mall be bulldozed

As per Hindustan Times, mall administration on Friday put up notices at several places on the premises stating that that religious prayers would not be permitted.

As per The Quint, mall general manager Sameer Verma also said on Friday, "Lulu Mall respects all religions. Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities."

This as the ABHM on Friday released another video of people offering namaz at the mall and called the mall 'LuLu Masjid', as per the report.

While the Hindu body claimed the employees of the mall were offering namaz, the mall authorities said their internal inquiry found that no staff members were involved, as per the report.

The ABHM also demanded that that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath use a bulldozer on the mall, as per The Week.

“Lulu is not a mall, it is a masjid where love jihad is being carried out against Hindu girls. Yogi Adityanath should use a bulldozer on this den of jihadis,” claimed ABHM chairperson Swami Chakrapani Maharaj.

"People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people from other communities to offer prayers," Sishir Chaturvedi, who identified himself as the national spokesman of the Mahasabha, told PTI.

Speaking to The Wire, Shishir Chaturvedi, Mahasabha’s spokesperson, said, “Lulu Group will earn a lucrative profit from India and send money to Dubai. Did the chief minister check that the mall is constructed as per Lucknow Development Authority’s norms or not? If the mall is not constructed as per rules, where are Baba’s (Yogi) bulldozers?”

That same day the Uttar Pradesh Police detained three people for allegedly attempting to recite sundarkand inside the mall premises, as per Hindustan Times.

Police said they belonged to Hindu Samaj Party and were detained at the mall's entry gate.

"Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall's gate. Currently, there's a peaceful situation," ADCP South, Lucknow, Rajesh Srivastava said.

Police arrest, detain right-wing activists

On Saturday, a number of right-wing activists including from the Karni Sena turned up at the newly-inaugurated LuLu Mall to recite Hanuman Chalisa and sundarkand.

Two people were arrested after they entered the Lulu Mall on Saturday and started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, police said, while at least 15 others were detained for creating a ruckus while trying to enter the shopping mall, as per NDTV.

About the mall

The mall, spread over 2.2 million square feet, houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1,600 patrons.

Lulu mall will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewellry, fashion, and premium watch brands.

An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. The mall will be equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles.

With the launch, Lulu Group International will have five malls in the country, the others being in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. The group has an extensive expansion plan in India, with many more projects in the pipeline.

After inaugurating it, Adityanath took a round of the mall along with Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA and saw its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura.

Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA had on 10 July said, “I met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in 2018 and presented the details of the Lulu Lucknow. He instantly said that you start the work, the government will support (you). I would like to thank him and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for all the support.”

