Explained: Why Sikkim has stopped the release of Nepali film ‘Kabaddi 4’

After the film’s actor slapped a monk for touching her inappropriately, protests erupted in Kathmandu. In Sikkim, it has angered Buddhist monks who have also complained about the portrayal of a lama in Kabaddi 4: The Final Match

The Sikkim government on Tuesday banned the release of the Nepali film Kabaddi 4: The Final Match after a plea from Buddhist organisations. The movie was scheduled to release on 17 June.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay announced the decision in a Facebook post. “Considering the sentiment of the people of Sikkim and various associations and organizations, the state government has decided to impose a ban on the release of ‘Kabaddi 4’ in the state until the dispute is resolved in an acceptable manner,” he wrote.

The film has been embroiled in two controversies not only in Sikkim but also in its home state Nepal.

What are the controversies?

In Kathmandu, widespread protests erupted after Kabaddi 4 actress Miruna Magar allegedly slapped a monk for behaving “indecently” with her at the promotional event last month. The actress accused the 24-year-old Phurba Tamang of touching her inappropriately.

The monk was arrested following the allegations, triggering demonstrations during which the film’s posters were burned. Protesters demanded the release of the monk. Soon after both parties apologised to each other and the case was settled. Tamang was released by the Khatmandu district administration office on a bail bond of Rs 3000.

The actress also published a post on Instagram that she had accepted the apology but clarified that her allegations were true. Magar wrote that her actions were “against an individual” and “not the community and the religion”.

The anger has, however, spread across the border to Sikkim.

Another reason that has enraged monks is the character played by Dayhang Rai in the film Kabaddi 4. They said that it attacked the faith of all Lamas.

What are Buddhist organisations saying?

Addressing a press conference in Gangtok, Sikkimese Buddhist cleric Ondi Pinto said that if the movie was released, the lamas will take to the streets and “if the hall is vandalised, we will not be held responsible”.

“Indeed, an injustice has been done to Buddhism and to the monks. It is necessary for everyone to raise their voice against it. We want that the dispute should be resolved in Nepal as well,” Pinto told the Nepalese online portal Himal Sanchar.

The Sikkim Lama Association reportedly reached out to the chief minister and the state minister of culture demanding the ban.

Other Buddhist organisations and monk associations are outraged over the ill-treatment meted out to the monk, saying there was no evidence that he touched the actress inappropriately. They have demanded proof of the allegations if the film were to release.

What have the filmmakers said?

The filmmakers are still in talks with Buddhist organisations.

At a press conference on 13 June, executive producer Anmol Gurung, said, “We are not against the Buddhist community in Sikkim or Nepal or anywhere globally. We support the call for ‘Justice for Phurba Lama’, we understand the issue raised is valid. We have extended apology letters to the Buddhist association here in Sikkim and Nepal.”

He also said that the film is not banned in the neighbouring country, adding that it was doing well. “We are not against the Buddhist community, the film doesn’t depict anything against the community,” he added.

Sushma Gurung, the producer who hails from Gangtok, said, “The entire team of Kabaddi 4: The Final Match respects the decision of the honourable chief minister of Sikkim PS Golay and upholds the sentiments of the Buddhist people all over the world.”

While the producers said that the monk should get justice, they also believed that even the actress deserved justice. “It’s a war of perspectives. But those suffering currently are the fans of the film who silently are waiting for its release away from all the controversy,” they said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.