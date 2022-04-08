Explained: Why shops and schools in Mumbai will display Marathi signboards

Ahead of the civic polls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for all establishments to put up prominent Marathi signboards. Schools too have been directed to display their names in the Devanagari script

You know the civic polls in Mumbai are nearing when the issue of “Marathi pride” starts making headlines again. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a press release on 6 April asking all shops and establishments in Mumbai to put up signboards in Marathi.

According to the order, if the signboard carries the name of the establishment in any other language, the one in the Devnagiri script should be the most prominent – in the bigger type.

Legal action would be taken against those violating the amended Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, the BMC said.

What is the amended rule? And who does it apply to?

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in March unanimously cleared a bill that makes it mandatory for all shops and establishments to have Marathi written in the Devanagari script on their signboards. It would be binding to all shops and establishments irrespective of their size.

The bill amends the 2017 Act when the Maharashtra government had made it compulsory for all shops and establishments in the state to have signboards in Marathi and the Devanagari script. However, some smaller establishments tried to evade this rule. In some cases, while in name was mentioned in Marathi it was less prominent than the one in English.

Now, the amendment aims to change that making it clear that the Marathi type size should be bigger than any other language and this applies to shops with less than 10 workers.

The law applies to all establishments – grocery shops, offices, hotels, restaurants, bars, and theatres.

Why are schools and colleges drawn in?



The BMC has reportedly asked schools in the city to also display names in Marathi. A circular issued by the education officer directs all schools falling under its jurisdiction to put up the names in the Devnagiri script on large signboards – 8X3 feet – in front of the school. The notice applies to government and private schools, reports News18.

The move comes after Mumbai University directed its affiliated colleges to use Marathi and not only English. Like schools, they have been reportedly instructed to put up signboards in the state language.

In March, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that integrated, bilingual textbooks will be introduced for Class 1 students in Marathi medium schools from the coming academic session of 2022-23.

“Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words). We are also committed to reducing the burden of their books. So, we will introduce integrated plus bilingual books from class I in the state,” the minister had said.

In February 2020, a bill made the Marathi language a compulsory subject from Classes 1 to 10 in all board schools.

Marathi in official works

That’s not all. Last month, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed a bill that makes the use of the Marathi language mandatory in all official works of local authorities, including civic bodies and corporations formed by the state government.

Minister Subhash Desai said the introduction of the bill was necessitated as the Maharashtra Official Language Act, 1964, did not make it mandatory for the local authorities to use Marathi in their official works.

He also cited examples of the authorities taking “advantage” of the lack of the provision in the Act. “It is our effort to do away with that mistake,” Desai had said.

Why is the focus on Marathi renewed?

Elections to the BMC, the country’s richest civic body, are due this year. The use of Marathi has been a big political issue for the Shiv Sena and its rival the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). In an election year, consolidating the Marathi vote is a priority for both political parties.

The Shiv Sena has been at the helm of the BMC for 25 years. It is now run by a state-appointed administrator as the term of the elected body ended in March, according to The Indian Express.

Old agenda

In 2008, the BMC, following an agitation by the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, had issued orders that all shops and establishments should put up Marathi signboards. However, the corporation had to withdraw its order following an order of the Bombay High Court.

Back then, the MNS had set a deadline for shopkeepers to put up Marathi signboards with a warning that if they failed to comply, they shall be taught a lesson.

Following the threat, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association had moved the court, which had slammed the state government for inappropriately handling the stir.

In the 2017 civic polls, the Shiv Sena who had revived the Marathi manoos agenda won 84 seats and retained power in the BMC.

With inputs from agencies

