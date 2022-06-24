Explained: Why revellers of Goa's Sao Joao festival jump into wells and ponds

Celebrated on 24 June, Sao Joao, the feast of St John the Baptist, is one of the most important festivals of the Catholic community in Goa. The unique part of the festival is the 'leap of joy' taken into the water bodies – wells, ponds, fountains and rivers

India’s favourite beach destination Goa is celebrating a unique festival on Friday. Celebrated on 24 June, Sao Joao, the feast of St John the Baptist, is one of the most important festivals of the Catholic community in Goa.

The celebrations include revellers wearing crowns made of fruits, flowers and leaves. The unique part of the festival is the “leap of joy” taken into the water bodies – wells, ponds, fountains and rivers.

What is the Sao Joao festival?



As per the Goa Insider, the joyous and colourful festival honours Saint John the Baptist, who had baptised Jesus Christ on the river Jordan.

The festival that has traditionally been celebrated with pomp and vigour in the villages of Cortalim in South Goa and Harmal, Baga, Siolim and Terekhol in North Goa, has become a “complete package of merriment and joy” for tourists, according to the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC).

Not limited to the Christian communities, Sao Joao is celebrated by all Goans alike. It is particularly sacred to newlyweds, new parents and new house owners.

Why do revellers jump into water bodies?

The day’s celebrations are marked with a unique tradition of jumping into water bodies while shouting a celebratory “viva Sao Joao”.

According to Christian scriptures, it is believed St. John the Baptist leaped with joy in his mother St Elizabeth’s womb when virgin Mary broke the news of expecting Jesus to her.

Hence, children and adults merrily commemorate the “leap of joy” taken by St John the Baptist.

Due to its connection with the birth of Jesus Christ, the festival is also special for expecting women.

What other activities are part of the celebration?

Apart from the jumping into water bodies, the festivities include playing the traditional gumott, a percussion instrument, a boat festival and serving of feni.

Revellers wear ‘Kopel’, a crown of fruits, flowers and leaves while parading in villages. Traditional Konkani songs written especially for the occasion are played along with the gumott and cansaim (cymbal).

Sao Joao boat parade in Siolim can see thousands of visitors coming in. Started in 1992, the boat parade is held in front of St Anthony’s Church in the village. According to The Indian Express, a stage is erected and participants show up in vibrant costumes and prizes are awarded by the best decorated boat, dress and kopel.

Sao Joao is also special for son-in-laws. Traditionally, a new son-in-law is crowned with the festive headgear of fruits and leaves and introduced at every household. He would also be encouraged to jump into a water body along with other revellers. The festival gives the villagers and the son-in-law an opportunity to get to know each other.



With inputs from agencies

