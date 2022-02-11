Explained: What the Hippocratic Oath is and proposal of replacing it with Charak Shapath

The Hippocratic oath, administered to medical students when they transition from pre-clinical to clinical subjects, is an ethical code undertaken by physicians across the world and is believed to have been written by Greek physician Hippocrates

A centuries-old rites of passage for doctors may be replaced in India and the move has shaken up the country’s medical community, with some questioning the need to do so.

India’s apex medical education regulator, National Medical Commission has suggested that the Hippocratic Oath, undertaken by medical students, be replaced by Charak Shapath.

Here’s what we know so far:

What’s the Hippocratic Oath?

The Hippocratic oath is an ethical code undertaken by physicians across the world. It is believed to have been written by Greek physician Hippocrates.

In its original form, it requires a new physician to swear, by a number of healing gods, to uphold specific ethical standards.

The oath dictates the obligations of the physician to students of medicine and the duties of pupil to teacher. In the oath, the physician pledges to prescribe only beneficial treatments, according to his abilities and judgement; to refrain from causing harm or hurt; and to live an exemplary personal and professional life.

The classic Hippocratic oath says, “I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panaceia and all the gods and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfill according to my ability and judgement this oath and this covenant.... I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice...”

The Hippocratic Oath is administered to medical students when they transition from pre-clinical to clinical subjects, during what is known as the white coat ceremony.

Replacing Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath

The National Medical Commission {NMC} made the suggestion of using the Charak Shapath rather than the Hippocratic Oath on Monday.

The minutes of NMC's discussions with all medical colleges in India, read, “No Hippocratic Oath. During white coat ceremony (with parents) the oath will be 'Maharishi Charak Shapath' present in NMC website.”

So, what’s the Charak Shapath?



The new oath of choice is in honour of Maharshi Charaka, considered one of the principal contributors to the ancient science of Ayurveda and the author of the medical treatise, 'Charaka Samhita'.

Hindustan Times reported that another document providing highlights of the video conference of NMC’s undergraduate medical board that was held on 7 February said reason for putting forward the proposal for replacement of Hippocratic oath with Charak Shapath was that “Charak belonged to our motherland — oath-taking to be conducted during White Coat Ceremony in local languages/vernaculars.”

Originally written in Sanskrit, but now translated into Hindi and English, a quote from Charak Shapath says, “Not for the self, Not for the fulfillment of any worldly material desire or gain, But solely for the good of suffering humanity, I will treat my patient and excel all.”

It is reported that the demand to replace the Hippocratic oath has been a long-standing demand of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh {RSS}.

Reactions to the proposed change

The move has been welcomed by some. Revathi S, an undergraduate medical student from Tamil Nadu, was quoted as telling Hindustan Times, “It really does not matter what the words are during the oath-taking ceremony, as long as your heart is at the right place. The essence matters, not the content really. Having said that it is also a good idea to have vernacular versions of the oath so that people can speak in the language they are most comfortable in.”

Dr KK Talwar, former director, PGI Chandigarh, in the same report said, "There is no harm in introducing charak oath as the essence will be the same to motivate budding doctors to practice medicine ethically. As long as they do not do away with the oath it is fine."

But not all have been welcoming of the move.

Associations including Indian Medical Association {IMA} have expressed strong disapproval against this proposal. They observed that Charaka Shapath will not be suitable for modern medicine practitioners.

The IMA said that a person who is not believing in God would face the issue to take ‘Charak Shapath’.

Some doctors in Kolkata have also shown their dismay over the move.

“We really do not know what is written in Charak Shapath or if the essence of the oath is the same. But why waste time in replacing an existing oath that has been there for years? Instead, we should be concentrating on other aspects to improve the medical education system," Prabhas Prasun Giri, associate professor at ICH told the Times of India.

Punyabrata Gun, convenor, West Bengal Doctors’ Forum, said, "This clearly seems like a ploy to bring in the Hindutva concept into modern medicine institutes. We do not even know if Charaka had drafted such an oath."

Shashi Tharoor of the Congress also asked why the Charak Shapath couldn't supplement rather than replace the Hippocratic Oath taken by doctors around the world.

"Many doctors are expressing concern. I am all in favour of introducing Indian elements into Indian education, but not at the expense of universal values and standards. Why can’t the Charaka Shapath supplement, rather than supplant, the Hippocratic Oath that doctors worldwide take?," tweeted Tharoor.

