The card will help the BJP fulfil its poll promise of giving one employment source to each family. With the Parivar Kalyan Card, the government will also be able to identify families that need jobs

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch ‘Parivar Kalyan Card’ to map each family in the state.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the new 12-digit family identity card will help the government assure that its schemes are reaching the families.

What is Parivar Kalyan Card and how will it benefit people

As per the report, a presentation was made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath last week proposing the card and describing it in detail.

The presentation advocated making the ration card data as the base for the Parivar Kalyan Card.

“If we use ration cards as the base, 60 per cent of the families will be mapped under the family identity card in just a few days,” a government source said, as reported by ET.

A pilot project has already been carried out in Prayagraj using the ration card data as the government tried to map the beneficiaries within a family.

It also gave data of families who are not getting any benefits from the government schemes.

It is believed that through this card it would be easier to curb fake cards and the cases where a family received a service multiple times.

This could also bring families under the net of government benefits.

It is also expected that the card will help the BJP fulfill its poll promise of giving one employment source to each family. With the Parivar Kalyan Card, the government will be able to identify families that need an employment source.

By integrating all the government services, the card will make it easier to apply for one. For example, if a family member has a caste certificate, another member won’t need to furbish all the documents to get a caste certificate.

Where else does the government use family cards?

The Haryana state government introduced Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) through the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021. The PPP basically contains details of all family members, including their bank details.

With the help of the eight-digit family ID, existing, independent schemes like scholarships, subsidies and pensions will be linked.

The data available in the Family Id database will be used to determine eligibility through which automatic self-selection of beneficiaries will be done for receiving benefits, the Haryana government website says.

“Therefore, once the database of families is created, families need not then apply to receive benefits under each individual schemes. Further, once the data in the PPP database is authenticated and verified, a beneficiary will not be required to submit any more documents,” it said.

Karnataka had also introduced ‘Kutumba Card’. It also works on a similar concept of having a comprehensive database for automatic disbursal of benefits to eligible citizens.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.