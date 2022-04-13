Explained: What is the Hyderabad University controversy involving a Ram temple?

The administration of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday set up a committee to look into the allegations that a group of students installed a Ram temple inside the campus on the occasion of Ram Navami

The students’ union protested against the temple and various student organisations, including Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) alleged that it was an attempt to “saffronise” the campus by right-wing groups.

Let’s take a look at what is the entire controversy and what are the student organisations are saying:

What happened on Ram Navami?

On Sunday, which was also the day Ram Navami was observed across India, a pre-existing formation of rocks near the men’s hostel-F and the chief warden’s office was found to be painted in saffron colour.

According to Indian Express, the rocks were painted with ‘Om’ and Swastika symbols. A few portraits of Lord Ram and Hanuman were also installed inside the rock structure under a tree.

The red and saffron painted structure was flanked by saffron flags on the sides.

According to The News Minute report, Ram Navami celebrations were organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Gurubaksh Singh Maidan on the campus, where the Vice-Chancellor of the university, BJ Rao, also took part.

While some students and a non-teaching staff member claimed that there was no such religious space for the worship of Ram or any deity at the now contested location, Namratha Singh, President, ABVP UoH, said that it was already a temple that was lying ignored so far.

What have student organisations said?

Gopi Swamy, Students Union General Secretary and Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) Convenor, alleged that the ABVP and right-wing forces have been escalating attempts to saffronise the campus.

“In this specific incident, following Rama Navami celebrations, they have turned a stone structure into a Ram Mandir. They are influencing the newly admitted students with their communal bigotry,” he said, as quoted by The News Minute.

The students’ union wrote to the university administration to take action against the establishment of any such permanent religious structure.

As per the Indian Express report, Abhishek Nandan, president of the UoH students’ union, said on Tuesday: “We have shared our grievances and appealed to the vice-chancellor to whitewash the structure and remove the photos. Even after two days, no action has been initiated by the administration yet.”

Meanwhile, the ABVP has maintained its stand that the religious structure has existed for long and students should have the freedom to follow their faith or belief.

Shravan B Raj, a PhD scholar and the ABVP’s national co-convenor (central universities), said that the organisation along with Srirama Navami Utsav Committee had taken proper permissions before organising the celebrations, while denying any links to the establishment of the temple.

“Other festivals like Bonalu are observed at the temple by non-teaching staff and others for many years. Some students have cleaned the place and performed a puja over there… If a student wants to follow his faith or belief, he has the freedom to do so,” Raj said, as per the Indian Express.

What actions has the administration taken?

The varsity registrar on Wednesday denied the allegations that any student organisation was involved in establishing the temple structure.

According to the Indian Express, registrar Devesh Nigam said that the small structure had existed since the inception of the university.

“Photos of some Hindu deities were there too. On the day of Ram Navami, one or two students went there and cleaned the place, painted it in saffron colour and installed saffron flags. They had not taken our permission. So a committee has been set up to inquire into the matter. Action will be taken as per its recommendations,” registrar Devesh Nigam said as per the report.

He also said that the university has a policy not to allow any permanent religious structure on the campus. However, the celebration of religious functions is allowed after due permission.



With inputs from agencies

