Explained: What is the Antarctic Bill that Lok Sabha has passed?

The Bill will bring Indian research stations in the Antarctic region under domestic laws. It mandates for expeditions and individual visitors to carry a permit from the government. Flouting any rules prescribed in the Bill can attract a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh and imprisonment up to seven years

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 was passed in Lok Sabha on Friday. It will essentially bring Indian research stations in the Antarctic region under the ambit of domestic laws.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2 pm on Friday following the second adjournment of the day, the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022 was taken up for discussion after Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh moved it for consideration.

What is the Antarctic Bill?



The Indian Antarctic Bill is the first domestic legislation with regard to Antarctica in India.

The Bill seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a total of 27 countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the US and Uruguay already have domestic legislations on Antarctica.

India has been sending expeditions to Antarctica for the past 40 years. However, these expeditions have been circumscribed by international law.

The Bill now puts into place a comprehensive list of regulations related to Antarctica, for such scientific expeditions, as well as for individuals, companies and tourists.

The Bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to the Antarctic Treaty, provide for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and for penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and protection of the environment of the icy continent.

As per The Indian Express, the Antarctic Bill will extend the jurisdiction of Indian courts to Antarctica, for crimes on the continent by Indian citizens, or foreign citizens who are a part of Indian expeditions.

So far there was no recourse for crimes committed during an expedition, including crimes against the environment.

How will it work once passed?



A Committee will be set up by the government once the Bill is passed that will introduce an elaborate permit system for any expedition or individual who wishes to visit the continent.

As per reports, the Committee will comprise the Secretary Earth Sciences ministry and will also have officials from Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Finance, Fisheries, Legal Affairs, Science and Technology, Shipping, Tourism, Environment, Communication and Space ministries.

I will also have a member from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and National Security Council Secretariat.

The permits can be cancelled by the Committee if deficiencies are found or activities in contravention of the law are detected.

What does the Bill prohibit?

The Bill prohibits an extensive list of actions on the continent, including drilling, dredging, excavation or collection of mineral resources. An exception can be made if it is done for scientific research with a granted permit.

It also restricts individuals from damaging the environment, including native plants, birds and seals. It disallows flying or landing helicopters or operating vessels that can disturb the native animals. It prohibits any activity that could harm the habitat of birds and animals, kill, injure or capture any bird or animal.

Introducing any non-native animals, birds, plants of microscopic organisms is also prohibited under the Bill.

Violating any of the regulations prescribed by the Bill will attract high penalties.

The lowest penalty comprises an imprisonment between one-two years and a penalty of Rs 10-50 lakh.

Extraction of any species native to Antarctica, or introduction of an exotic species to the continent can draw imprisonment of seven years and a fine of Rs 50 lakh.



With inputs from agencies

