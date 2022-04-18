Explained: The violence in Karnataka’s Hubballi over a WhatsApp status

Forty people have been taken into custody after a mob gheraoed a police station and pelted stones. Section 144 has been imposed in Hubballi

There was tension in Karnataka’s Hubballi over a derogatory social media post that went viral. Forty people have been arrested and Section 144 was imposed after protesters pelted stones outside a police station on Saturday night. Police officers were among those injured in the incident.

What was the post about?

A youth allegedly posted an objectionable and morphed photo as his WhatsApp status, which hurt religious sentiments. According to media reports, he had purportedly posted an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca, reports The News Minute.

Following a complaint at the Old Hubballi police station, the youth identified as Abhishek Hiremath has been arrested. He resides in Hubballi’s Anand Nagar area, where the population of the Muslim community, is more.

If the action was taken, what led to the violence?

However, people from the community were outraged and not satisfied with the police action. Late on Saturday night, protesters gheraoed the police station, pelted stones, and damaged police vehicles. Police restored to lathi-charge and fired rubber bullets to control the mob. They fired shots in the air and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The police have taken 40 people into custody following the violence.

What was the fallout of the violence?

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said “As many as 12 cops, including police inspector Kadadevarama are injured in the incidents. Many of them were provided first aid and allowed to go home. A dozen police vehicles, including police jeeps, were damaged by miscreants.”

Section 144 has been imposed until April 20.

What did the Karnataka leaders say?

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Police have taken action over a WhatsApp status post. However, there has been violence in old Hubballi. If anyone takes law into their hands, the police will take action. Don’t look at this incident from a political point of view but from law and order.”

He said that action will be taken against those who instigated the violence and warned all organisations which try to create more trouble.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra, who was also in Hosapete, said that it look like a pre-planned incident. “We will not tolerate such incidents even if they belong to any religion. Miscreants had stocked stones before the incident. Police are probing this angle too. Now the situation is under control.”

“Karnataka is a peace-loving state,” Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said, according to India Today. “We won’t allow Karnataka to become Kerala, West Bengal or Kashmir.”

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said incidents like this have raised concerns over peace and harmony in the city.

The violence comes at a time when several communal clashes have erupted in the country.

In Delhi, 14 have been arrested after riots broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. Last week, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal were on edge because of clashes during the Ram Navami celebrations

