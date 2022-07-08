Explained: The reasons behind the sacking of Satish Agnihotri, the chief of the bullet train project

Satish Agnihotri, the in-charge of the prestigious bullet train project, was terminated from the post after a Lokpal court ordered the CBI to investigate a number of corruption charges against him

The Railways has sacked Satish Agnihoti, the in charge of the government’s prestigious bullet train project. As per reports, the managing director the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCl) was appointed a year ago to the post as a special case and on an out-of-turn basis.

“The competent authority has approved the termination of office of Satish Agnihotri. He has been directed to be relieved with immediate effect,” read the 7 July letter of the Railway Board, as reported by ThePrint.



The NHSRCL is a joint venture of the Government of India and participating state governments for implementing high-speed rail projects.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Prasad, Director, Projects, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been handed over the charge for three months, the officials said.

NHSRCL has been executing the Ahmedbad-Mumbai bullet train project that has been facing land acquisition hurdles.

Who is Satish Agnihotri?

According to The Indian Express, Agnihotri was a 1982-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers. He retired in 2018 before being appointed as MD, NHSRCL in July 2021.

Last year, the Railway Board had in a letter dated 10 June approved Agnihotri’s appointment “initially for a period of three years in relaxation to the age and eligibility conditions laid down in the advertisement for the post”.

Why was he sacked?

Agnihotri was terminated from the post with immediate effect after a Lokpal court order on 3 June directed the CBI to probe corruption allegations against him.

Senior Railway officials said there were several allegations against Agnihotri, including misuse of official position and diverting funds in an unauthorised manner to a private company.

The Lokpal court directed the CBI to probe charges of a "quid pro quo" deal allegedly struck by the former NHSRCL MD with a private company during his nine-year tenure as CMD of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), from January 2010 to August 2018.

According to The Indian Exrpress, on 30 September, 2021, the Lokpal received a complaint alleging that Agnihotri and another senior Railway official, during their tenure in RVNL, had “misused their official position and diverted Rs 1,100 crore in an unauthorised manner to Krishnapatnam Rail Company Limited (KRCL), a private company, out of the funds received from the Ministry of Railways.”

KRCL is owned by the Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL), and the RVNL has a stake too.

The Lokpal court has directed the CBI to "ascertain whether any offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is made out" against Agnihotri and to submit the probe report to the Lokpal office within six months or before December 12, 2022.

Officials also alleged that Agnihotri took up a job in a private firm, NECL, within a year of his retirement. This was in violation of government rules which prohibits retired officials from accepting commercial employment before one year of retirement without the Centre’s approval.

Another allegation against Agnihotri is that he got huge contracts awarded to NECL, including the Rs 1,900 crore Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line.

In return, as “quid pro quo”, Agnihotri was employed as CEO of the NECL after his retirement. It was alleged that a house was allotted to him in Delhi, and his daughter was also employed by the same company, The Indian Express reported.



