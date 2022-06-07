Shreyas Hosur becomes first railway officer to complete 'Ironman Triathlon': Everything you need to know

The triathlon comprising cycling, swimming, and running is considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world. The finishers are called ‘Ironman’ due to the race’s gruelling mental and physical demands

On Sunday, Shreyas G Hosur became the first officer from the Indian Railways to complete the gruelling “Ironman Triathlon” in Hamburg.

Hosur completed the event in 13 hours and 26 minutes.

Let’s take a closer look at the competition and who he is:

The Ironman Triathlon

The Ironman Triathlon is considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world with thousands of athletes flocking to compete in it

It comprises three loops:

Swimming: 3.8-km

Cycling: 180-km

Running: 42.2-km.

The finishers are called ‘Ironman’ due to the race’s gruelling mental and physical demands.

Ironman Hamburg in Germany was originally added to the Ironman event schedule in 2017. This year was the race's fifth edition in Hamburg.

Who is Hosur?

Hosur is a 2012-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer

He returned from deputation to the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in Delhi and is currently serving as the deputy financial advisor and chief accounts officer in the construction department of the South Western Railway

He previously worked as assistant director in cybersecurity at the Prime Minister’s Office

Family ties

Service seems to run in Hosur’s family.

His father Gopal B Hosur, a retired IPS officer, was part of the team that nabbed the dreaded sandalwood smuggler Veerappan.

His wife Divya, whom he met at the UPSC training in Delhi, previously served as CEO of Belgavi Cantonment.

She was transferred to the PMO in June 2019.

As per The Times of India, Hosur attempted to swim across English canal, but had to give up halfway due to adverse weather.

He also participates in marathons and goes skiing in the Himalayas, as per the report.

Hosur is an alumnus of Sharada Residential School

Addressing students of his alma mater in March 2021 at a 'Bharath Ka Amruth Mahotsava' event, Hosur said, "Students should have an action plan in their life. They should have a tendency to continue with the same effort and adopt principles in their life to accomplish that goal."

