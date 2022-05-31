Separated by parents, reunited by Kerala High Court: Love story of a lesbian couple

Fathima Noor and Adhila Nazrin fell in love while studying in Saudi Arabia. They continued their relationship despite stiff opposition from their families and even sought refuge at a shelter home. Then, their parents turned up

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court, striking a blow for modernity and tolerance, reunited a lesbian couple who had been forcibly separated by their disapproving parents.

Let’s take a closer look at the court ruling, how they were separated, and the couple’s love story:

When did they meet?

Fathima Noor and Adhila Nazrin met while studying in Saudi Arabia and fell in love. When their parents found out, they lied that they would discontinue it. However, they continued with their relationship after returning to India.

They subsequently researched same sex or LGBTIQ community and collected contact details of various groups, organisations and people who could offer support.

What happened next?

Noor, a resident of Kozhikode, reached Aluva.

The women then took shelter in a home run by Vanaja Collective, which works for the welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community.

However, both their families turned up at the collective.

As per Onmanorama, Noor’s family created a scene but Adhila’s parents reassured them that they would be taken care of.

The women then left with Adhila’s parents. However, things took a turn for the worse – they were subjected to emotional torture and blackmail and not even allowed to sleep at night, as per the report.

Noor’s mother, sister and some others known then turned up with a petition claiming she had been abducted and was being held against her will, Adhila claimed.

They asked Adhila’s father to hold her back and forcibly dragged Noor away.

Adhila then took to social media to detail her claims. She said even approached the Thamarassery police station with a complaint, but they took no action.

"The Thamarassery Police mocked us and even refused to let us file a complaint," Adhila said, as per Onmanorama.

As per Onmanorama, Adhila was backed up by Gargi H, whose Facebook profile says she works for Vanjana collective.

"On May 27, when Vanaja Collective enquired with the Thamarassery Police Station, cops said nothing can be done for parents beating their children," Gargi wrote on Facebook while posting audio clips of Adhila.

However, the police had claimed that it had intervened in the matter right from the start and that Noor had given in writing that she was leaving with her parents willingly.

The police had also claimed that it was ready to take whatever steps necessary to protect the rights of Nazrin who is presently staying away from her parents in a short-stay home.

The court ruling

The court ruled that the women – Noor and Adhila– could live together after Adhila moved a habeas corpus petition seeking directions to the police to produce Noor.

As per Live Law, the division bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran held the proceedings in camera with only the couple present.

Nazrin in her appearance told the court she wished to live with Noor, following which the court passed the order in their favour.

With inputs from agencies

