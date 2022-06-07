Five Railways Territorial Army units to disbanded: What they do, their role in Indian wars, catastrophes

The units are manned primarily by railway personnel with the help of a small nucleus of permanent staff drawn from the regular army. They have made stellar contributions at times of crisis – most notably in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan

The Ministry of Railways has decided to disband five of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments.

The regiments at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad will be dissolved.

However, the Railway Engineer Regiment (Territorial Army) located at Jamalpur will be retained for operational role along the route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya.

Let’s take a closer look at why this happened and what you need to know about the Railway TA units.

When were they established?

The Railway Territorial Army (TA) units were raised as an auxiliary force in 1949 under the Territorial Army Act, 1948.

What is their purpose?

To maintain rail communications in forward areas during active hostilities and maintenance of essential rail transportation in the country in peace time whenever required.

How are they staffed?

They are manned primarily by the serving railway personnel with the help of small nucleus of permanent staff drawn from regular army.

Contributions through history

The regiments have made stellar contributions through Indian history – restoring rail link in Bangladesh, during strikes by railways civil staff to ensure links remain operational during moments of crisis – most notably in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

1965 war

As per Railnews.in, the heroics of railways engine driver from Jodhpur – as well as 17 railways workers saved the day for the Indian army.

“If Krishna Sharma, despite heavy bombardment, had not provided ammunition and logistics to the Indian army it would not have been so easy to win the war against Pakistan,” as per the website.

During the battle in the Gadra sector of Barmer, Pakistani army had captured Munabao on 8 September 1965 and blew up the railway line going to the Gadra road.

The Indian Army stationed in Gadara faced shortage of ammunition as the supply lines were completely cut off.

The brave railway workers fixed the damaged Gadra wrote in one day despite heavy bombing by the Pakistanis but at a heavy cost – 17 of them gave their lives in service to the country.

Sharma, at risk to life and limb, made sure that the train full of ammunition reached Gadra. His bravery helped the Indian Army reach Gadra city and push the Pakistani army back.

1971 war

As Sarabjit Arjan Singh, former general manager, Indian Railways, wrote in The Tribune: "The rapid advance of the Indian Army in the Barmer sector created a logistical nightmare. The supply lines got longer and supplies, including water and ammunition, started running out by the hour. There being no road in the desert for moving trucks, supply by train become an imperative."

Singh wrote that the Ajmer-based railway TA battalion 1033 was activated and tasked with relinking the Indian and Pakistani railway systems uprooted in the 1965 conflict and to operate a train in the desert over 40 kilometres into Pakistani territory.

"The battalion restored the missing link in one day and the first train carrying water and other supplies steamed into Khokhrapar the next day," Singh narrated.

Supplies had to be moved 30 more kilometres to where the fighting was on, Singh added. A task made more difficult by the retreating Pakistan army damaging the culverts and the railway line at parts. "The battalion, under the guidance of the corps of engineers, rebuilt the culverts and restored the damaged lines and brought supplies to the troops," Singh wrote.

Operation Parakram

In January 2002, during Operation Parakram, the 1101 regiment based at Manimazra near Panchkula was tasked for operations from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Jammu.

As per The Times of India, in 2005, the Railways TA units at Chandigarh and Secundrabad won special appreciation by the Rain Mantri for their “chivalry and commitment” during the operation.

Why was this done?

As per The Times of India, plans to wind down the Railways Territorial Army units have been underway for the last one year even though the ministry had, in its annual report of 2019-20 said the structure of Territorial Army on Railways was “functioning very well” as railway employees were performing their defined activities… and carrying out operational tasks to the best satisfaction of Railways as well as defence authorities.”

In recent months, however, when the proposal to disband all six Railways TA units was met with resistance, the ministry mooted an interim proposal to reduce 50 per cent staff in the TA units. However, following the Railway Board’s last meeting with the DGTA in April, a proposal to disband five units was approved by the Rail Mantri and the final order was issued on 3 June.

The decision came after the recommendation of a committee of three executive directors/principal executive director.

The committee, which was constituted to review the existing functional establishment of the six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments, re-assessed the operational requirements of Railway TA Regiments.

“On the basis of the recommendations of the above committee and with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Territorial Army, Ministry of Railways has decided disbandment of five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad. Retention of one Railway Engineer Regiment (TA) located at Jamalpur for the operational role along the route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya (361 kms) to cover the critical rail link through Siliguri corridor and further up to Rangiya as proposed by Ministry of Defence,” the statement said.

When will they be disbanded?

The Directorate General Territorial Army will disband the unit within nine months of the date of issue of the letter dated 3 June, 2022, from the Ministry of Railways.

The modalities for the same are to be worked out by DGTA in consultation with Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence.

