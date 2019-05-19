Exit polls predict big win for BJP and allies in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; Congress unlikely to reach double digits

Most exit polls have projected a clean sweep for the BJP and its allies, or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — the three states where it had lost the state Assembly elections to Congress in 2018.

For Madhya Pradesh, the Today's Chanakya exit poll predicted that the BJP and its allies will win 27 seats, while the Congress and its allies, part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), will only win two. According to News18-IPSOS exit poll, the BJP and its allies are expected to cross the 20 seats mark in the state, while the UPA will net two to four seats.

NDTV also claimed that the NDA will secure 25 seats, while both the Republic-CVoter and Times Now-VMR said the saffron party will get 24 seats from the state.

Madhya Pradesh BJP+ Cong+ Others Today's Chanakya 27 2 0 ABP Exit Poll 24 5 0 News18-IPSOS 24-27 2-4 0 India Today-Axis Poll 26-28 1-3 NDTV Poll of Polls 25 4 0 Republic-Cvoter 24 5 0 Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat 21-24 5-8 0 Times Now-VMR 24 5 0

For Chhattisgarh, which sends eleven representatives to Lok Sabha, Today's Chanakya projected nine seats for NDA, and two for UPA. While News18-IPSOS said BJP and allies will win seven to nine seats, Republic-CVoter and ABP Exit Poll said NDA will get six seats. Only Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat exit poll showed an equal chance at seats for both UPA and NDA, predicting a tough fight between the two parties in the Maoist-affected state.

Chhattisgarh BJP+ Cong+ Others Today's Chanakya 9 2 0 ABP Exit Poll 6 5 0 News18-IPSOS 7-9 2-4 0 India Today-Axis Poll 7-8 3-4 0 NDTV Poll of Polls 7 4 0 Republic-Cvoter 6 5 0 Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat 5-6 5-6 0 Times Now-VMR 7 4 0

The India Today-Axis Poll predicted 23-25 Lok Sabha seats for BJP and allies from Rajasthan. It further said that Congress, which was hoping to retain the ground it gained in the 2018's Assembly election, will win just 1-3 seats.

ABP Exit Poll predicted 19 seats for NDA and six seats for UPA, while Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat showed 19-23 seats for BJP and allies, and three to six for UPA.

Rajasthan BJP+ Cong+ Others Today's Chanakya 25 0 0 ABP Exit Poll 19 6 0 News18-IPSOS 22-23 2-3 0 India Today-Axis Poll 23-25 1-3 0 NDTV Poll of Polls 22 3 0 Republic-Cvoter 22 3 0 Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat 19-23 3-6 0 Times Now-VMR 20 5 0

On the whole, most exit polls aired on television channels predicted that the NDA will retain power at the Centre, thereby indicating another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whether these predictions are accurate or not will only be known on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.