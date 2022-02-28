EXIM Bank recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 Management Trainee posts at eximbankindia.in; direct link here

To be eligible for the MTs vacancies, candidates should have secured at least 60 percent aggregate marks in their graduation and post-graduation degrees

Applications have been invited for the post of Management Trainee (MT) by the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India. Interested applicants can apply for the vacancies on the official website at eximbankindia.in.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 25 vacancies. The deadline to submit online applications is 14 March, 2022.

Steps to apply for the EXIM Bank MTs recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at eximbankindia.in

― Click on the Careers tab given on the main page of the website

― Select the option for Management Trainee 2022 recruitment and complete the registration process

― Fill in the EXIM MTs Bank application form and upload the relevant documents

― Submit the EXIM Bank application and save a copy for future use

Direct link to apply for MTs vacancies is here.

Application fee:

General and OBC category applicants need to pay Rs 600 as application fee. For female and SC/ST/PWD/EWS category candidates, the EXIM Bank application fee is Rs 100.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for the MTs vacancies, candidates should have secured at least 60 percent aggregate marks in their graduation and post-graduation degrees. Applicants should have a MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance, or Chartered Accountancy (CA) degree.

For CA, passing the professional exam is sufficient, according to the official notice. The MBA/PGDBA course that applicants are enrolled in should be of a minimum of two years’ duration.

“Candidates who are appearing for Post Graduate examination in the year 2022, should also possess essential academic qualification as mentioned above at the time of interview or joining the Bank, but not later than September 30, 2022,” as per the notice. For more details on the age limit and other details, view the recruitment notification here.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, followed by a personal interview. The EXIM Bank written test is tentatively scheduled for April this year and will be held online in exam centres across various cities.

For more details related to the recruitment process, applicants can visit the EXIM Bank official website.

