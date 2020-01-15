'Execution of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts can't take place on 22 Jan as mercy plea of one still pending': State tells high court

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case will not take place on 22 January as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them.

The four convicts – Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) – are to be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on 7 January.

Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal were told by the Delhi government and the Centre that the petition filed by convict Mukesh, challenging his death warrant, was premature.

The Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will have to wait for the mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant.

They also said that none of the four convicts can be executed on 22 January unless the present mercy plea is decided.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed the curative pleas of Mukesh and Vinay.

Finding "no merit" in the curative plea, the last judicial resort available for redressal of grievances, the apex court cleared the way for the execution of the four convicts on 22 January at 7 am in Delhi's Tihar Jail premises.

The only option now available to the convicts is that they can file a mercy petition before the President, reported Bar and Bench.

The hearing which is going on since morning will continue post-lunch.

